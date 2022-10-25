Redmi Gaming TV Launched With 4K 120Hz Display For Only $289

Redmi has launched one of the most affordable gaming-capable TVs of 2022. The Redmi XT Gaming TV comes only a week after the Chinese company launched the flagship tier Gaming TV X Pro in China, but the XT Gaming TV is more of a budget offering.

Despite being a budget offering, Redmi’s new gaming TV does not sacrifice many features. It comes in three sizes ranging between 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches and all of them offer 4K resolution with 120Hz displays, enabling support for a smooth 120 FPS in games.

The display has support for Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology to make the content look even smoother, and variable refresh rate (VRR) to save power, prevent screen tearing, and improve the overall viewing experience. The hardware-level partitioned backlight has 4096-levels of brightness adjustment options.

For color accuracy, the screen is able to display over 1 billion colors and covers 94% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The internals are graced by a quad-core A73 CPU with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB built-in storage. This allows the TV to run several apps at the same time without crashing.

For audio, the TV features a quad-speaker setup with two bass-enhancing inverter tubes and a 25W power output for each. The XT Gaming TV has support for voice commands thanks to Xiaomi’s proprietary XiaoAI voice assistant. It can also be connected to your smartphone, laptop, and other third-party software for screen projection.

You won’t need to buy an HDMI 2.1 cable separately to enjoy the full 120 FPS greatness as the TV comes packed with a supporting cable.

The Redmi XT Gaming TV has a starting price of $289 in China and costs as much as $688 for the largest model (75″). The TV is unlikely to arrive in Pakistan officially, so most people will have to import it.