Samsung One UI 5 Released For Galaxy Phones

For a company that mocks Apple at every turn, Samsung sure likes to follow in its footsteps rather quickly. iOS 16 introduced lock screen customization for iPhones only a month ago, and granted Android has had these features for a while, Samsung is now adding even more customization to its lock screen with One UI 5.

ALSO READ Samsung Phones to Get Seamless Updates Soon

Samsung’s latest update to its custom Android skin has officially started rolling out to Galaxy devices around the globe. As always, it is arriving at the latest and greatest phones for now, but should slowly reach cheaper and older phones as well. Galaxy S22 (Exynos version) owners in some regions have already started receiving the OTA update.

A long list of other Galaxy phones are still working through the beta program to squish any possible bugs before they get their own stable versions, but Samsung promises to release the update to all eligible phones eventually.

What’s New?

The company has also released an official introduction video for One UI 5, highlighting all the major upcoming features.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/nrQpvU6K4Cg

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/nrQpvU6K4Cg?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/nrQpvU6K4Cg?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/nrQpvU6K4Cg





One UI 5 lock screen will take customization to the next level. You will be able to choose multiple photos from your phone gallery to act as a wallpaper carousel or even videos to feature on your lock screen. It will also pick colors from your wallpaper to match them with the clock and date. You can pick between colors and styles manually or let the phone do it for you.

There are more practical features as well such as stacked widgets that let you swipe between different widgets on a single tile. The security and privacy dashboard will be combined, and Galaxy Watches will get more customization options as well. Bixby will work better with turning text into voice and voice into text for a seamless audio-calling experience.

Launch Window

Here is how the update will roll out to different Galaxy devices.

October

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

November

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

December

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S7 FE

Galaxy S6 Lite

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

January 2023

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active3

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy Xcover 5

February 2023

Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

Note that regional availability will still vary between different countries. For instance, a Galaxy S22 in two different countries are likely to get the update at different times and same goes for the other phones as well.