Samsung One UI 5 Released For Galaxy Phones

For a company that mocks Apple at every turn, Samsung sure likes to follow in its footsteps rather quickly. iOS 16 introduced lock screen customization for iPhones only a month ago, and granted Android has had these features for a while, Samsung is now adding even more customization to its lock screen with One UI 5.
Samsung’s latest update to its custom Android skin has officially started rolling out to Galaxy devices around the globe. As always, it is arriving at the latest and greatest phones for now, but should slowly reach cheaper and older phones as well. Galaxy S22 (Exynos version) owners in some regions have already started receiving the OTA update.
A long list of other Galaxy phones are still working through the beta program to squish any possible bugs before they get their own stable versions, but Samsung promises to release the update to all eligible phones eventually.
What’s New?
The company has also released an official introduction video for One UI 5, highlighting all the major upcoming features.
One UI 5 lock screen will take customization to the next level. You will be able to choose multiple photos from your phone gallery to act as a wallpaper carousel or even videos to feature on your lock screen. It will also pick colors from your wallpaper to match them with the clock and date. You can pick between colors and styles manually or let the phone do it for you.
There are more practical features as well such as stacked widgets that let you swipe between different widgets on a single tile. The security and privacy dashboard will be combined, and Galaxy Watches will get more customization options as well. Bixby will work better with turning text into voice and voice into text for a seamless audio-calling experience.
Launch Window
Here is how the update will roll out to different Galaxy devices.
October
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
November
- Galaxy Z Fold4
- Galaxy Z Flip4
- Galaxy Z Fold3
- Galaxy Z Flip3
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
December
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S7 FE
- Galaxy S6 Lite
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32
January 2023
- Galaxy Tab A7
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active3
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy Xcover 5
February 2023
- Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro
Note that regional availability will still vary between different countries. For instance, a Galaxy S22 in two different countries are likely to get the update at different times and same goes for the other phones as well.