Samsung Phones to Get Seamless Updates Soon

Software updates generally tend to make phones unusable during installation. Google’s Pixel phones and a few other OEMs found a solution to this issue with Seamless Updates, which are yet to arrive on Samsung Galaxy devices.

The wait will be over soon as Samsung is planning to add the feature on its phones with the One UI 6 update. This was revealed by Samsung Electronics VP Hyesoon Jeong (Sally) during an interview.

For those unaware, Seamless Updates allow your phone to install updates in Partition B while you continue to use your phone in Partition A. This means you can continue using your phone during installation and only need to restart it once when it’s done.

Google made Seamless Updates a mandatory feature for all Android phones with the release of Android 13, so we may see it on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra even before One UI 6 is released. However, once it’s released to One UI 6, it will start becoming available to more Galaxy phones across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to debut during the first quarter of 2023, likely during January or February. It will come alongside its usual siblings, namely the Galaxy S23 and S23+, but finer details are yet to be revealed.

As for One UI 6.0, we will not get to see the software update until later on in 2023. This is because even One UI 5 is yet to release on Galaxy phones. It is quite possible that it will debut alongside the S23 series in Q1, 2023. It will be followed up by smaller updates later during the year before we even get to hear about One UI 6.

One UI 5 is already available in open beta for a lot of Samsung phones. You can try it for yourself if you sign up for it. More details are available on Samsung’s website.