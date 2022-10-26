Hobnob – Home to an Array of Insanely Mouthwatering Savories

Whittling down the best bakery in Karachi is as easy as pie. From gourmet cakes to silky smooth brownies and tarts, to sweet-smelling artisanal breads & biscuits, when it comes to bakeries, Hobnob is a goldmine. Nothing quite beats the feeling of walking into an outlet of Hobnob.

The air smells like fresh buttery biscuits, the unique product line displays an exquisite array of insanely mouthwatering savories and the pretty walls display their latest offers and amazing discounts to make you want to grab everything you can. Take a step in, and your eyes will widen, your stomach will rumble and your mouth will drool uncontrollably.

If you’re from Karachi, then Hobnob is a household name for you. It has always been a well-loved brand since the 1990s. Over the years, it lost its charm because of the lack of consistency and product innovation.

However, after its acquisition, the new COO revamped the business entirely. The kitchen is now run by passionate culinary wizards, with diverse baking experiences, who have developed a new menu full of interesting items.

This includes delicious grab & go meal options, decadent desserts, and gifting options in addition to the core bakery products: cakes, breads, pastries, savories, and biscuits.

Cake Magar Pyaar Sey

Famous for their cakes, Hobnob is our desi Willy Wonka with the talent of baking extremely toothsome cakes at an affordable price. Their latest campaign Cake Magar Pyaar Sey is something you cannot afford to miss.

You can get any cake of your choice for just Rs 899. Now isn’t this a deal to steal right away? Every cake from this delicious range has a ‘texture and flavor’ story to tell your taste buds.

Consider yourself fully covered from silky smooth cheesecakes and fluffy sponges to fudgy, creamy, and chocolatey cakes. Each cake is exclusively baked to perfection with excellent quality ingredients to give it the taste and consistency it deserves.

The delectable, sugary and sweetly perfumed range of cakes includes Bounty Cake, Nutella Cake, Special Fudge Cake, Red Velvet Cake, Malt Cake, and ooey gooey Premium Ferrero Rocher Cake.

Hungry for More?

Hobnob also has ready-made meals for the daily lunch-item customers. This includes Chicken Chowmein, Daal Chawal, and, Khausuey, gourmet Sandwiches, Chaat, and, Shortbread Biscuits for the refined palate.

Other than this, nothing can stump Hobnob’s wholesome Artisanal Breads. Everything is baked with top-quality wheat and heritage grains which give the loaves their wholesomeness and rich flavor.

Want to Experience the Magic Yourself?

A majority of Hobnob’s locations are live-baking, which means you can expect to pick up piping hot croissants, patties, and cookies straight from the oven.

As you approach the live baking station, it becomes practically impossible to resist even for a minute and you’ll immediately give in to the mesmerizing whiff of the glistening bakery items.

If this article has given you a sweet craving, go check out their amazing offer ‘Cake Magar Pyaar Sey’ to enjoy your favorite cakes starting from Rs 899. And live the sweet life with Hobnob because they are baking it better!