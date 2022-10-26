National Foods to Get Equity Investment from Parent Company

ATC Holdings Company, a parent company of National Foods, will make an equity investment of Rs. 63 million in National Foods Ltd. by way of purchasing its ordinary shares from the open market, according to a stock filing.

The company has already made an equity investment of around Rs. 237 million in National Foods Ltd. as part of its Rs. 300 million equity investment plan.

The decision was approved in the extraordinary general meeting held recently, the stock filing further stated.

ATC Holdings has diversified business interests in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. It trades with more than 50 companies across the globe.

ATC Holdings owns a diversified business portfolio including textile, foods, commodity trading, energy/water solutions, and property investments.

It focuses on high growth opportunities both within and outside Pakistan by fostering strong business partnerships and improving its already extensive business network.