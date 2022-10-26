Pakistani Players Engage in Fun Activities With Kids in Perth [Video]

Pakistani players had a meetup with kids at the Perth Ground ahead of their second game of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The national squad is currently in Perth prepping for its second game of the mega-event after a heartbreaking defeat against India. During a training session at Perth Cricket Ground, the players had a fun time with the kids. The kids enjoyed their time with the stars as they also took part in the training session of the Pakistan cricket team.

Haris Rauf was seen giving tips about the art of fast bowling while Babar Azam took out the time to help the kids with some catching practice. Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi were also seen interacting with the children in a friendly manner.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/anpZs7MWbUA

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/anpZs7MWbUA?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/anpZs7MWbUA?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/anpZs7MWbUA





Pakistan is set to face Zimbabwe tomorrow at Optus Stadium, Perth.