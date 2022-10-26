Will Rain Also Ruin Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match?

The Super 12s stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup got off to a flying start with New Zealand taking on Australia in the opening encounter before arch-rivals, Pakistan and India, faced off in a blockbuster clash at the MCG the next day.

Since the high-octane clashes, the mega-event has been lackluster, to say the least, as rain has spoiled the party. South Africa’s opening game against Zimbabwe and New Zealand’s match against Afghanistan have been at the receiving end of the rainfall season in Australia as both the matches were abandoned due to the weather conditions.

Similarly, other matches have also been affected by persistent rainfall which has resulted in changing the outcomes of the games. Rain is expected to play a further part in the tournament as 12 teams look to qualify for the four spots in the semi-finals stage.

Fortunately for the Pakistani fans, no rain is predicted during the match against Zimbabwe, which is scheduled to be played on 27 October at the Optus Stadium in Perth. According to the weather forecast, there is zero percent precipitation expected throughout the day while only a 3% chance of rain at the start of the match.

Pakistan will be aiming to get their first win of the tournament after their disappointing defeat against India in their opening match of the tournament. The Men in Green will be looking to gain momentum and kickstart their journey toward the next round.

