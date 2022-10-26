Sindh to Establish Language Centers to Promote Urdu and Sindhi

Sindh Minister for Culture and Education, Syed Sardar Shah, has stated that the provincial government will establish language learning centers in four cities in the province to train teachers of Sindhi and Urdu.

He made this announcement at the event organized by the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS), titled, ‘Are Urdu and Sindhi languages being taught properly in our educational institutions?’ on Tuesday.

The Minister explained that as per the Private Schools Act, all elementary educational institutions must teach Urdu and Sindhi, and all private schools must admit 10% of poor children free of charge.

He continued that ethnic hatred has separated people from the regional languages. At the same time, many see proficiency in English as evidence of professionalism, which also harms the province’s languages and dialects.

Writers, journalists, education experts, and teachers from all over the province also attended the event.

In related news, last week, the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah, agreed to continue consultations and coordination with the province to develop a new curriculum that will be known as the ‘National Curriculum of Pakistan’ (NCP) as opposed to the ‘Single Nation Curriculum’ (SNC).

Via Express Tribune