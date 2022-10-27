5G Launch to Create Win-Win Situation for All Stakeholders: IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Syed Aminul Haque Thursday stated that the strategy for 5G launch, price determination, and spectrum allocation will be as per the current socio-economic dynamics and ecosystem to create a win-win situation for the industry, citizens and the government.

The minister made these remarks during a virtual meeting with Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), GSMA to discuss the financial health and sustainability of the telecom industry in Pakistan.

The minister discussed the readiness of the government for the commercial launch of 5G in Pakistan with tangible steps taken by the ministry after broad consultation including the World Bank, telecom industry, and international stakeholders.

The minister assured all possible support and measures to facilitate the telecom industry, 5G strategy, and readiness for the upcoming spectrum auction. He also highlighted that ample progress has been made in finalization of telecom infrastructure and spectrum sharing framework.

Member Telecom Omar Malik briefed regarding steps for 5G readiness, ecosystem scale-up, and smart device manufacturing progress. Long-distance international regime for fiberization, Internet of Things (IoT) licensing, and emerging Wi-Fi 6E framework were also deliberated.

Universal Service Fund (USF) CEO Haaris Mahmood highlighted the fiber optic projects led by USF under MoITT which was well commended by GSMA.

Gorman expressed solidarity in the wake of the devastating floods and commended the efforts by the IT ministry to restore connectivity in the affected areas. He praised the leadership extended by the ministry to support the health and sustainability of the telecom industry. He also invited the minister and his team along to participate at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023.

The meeting was also attended by DG Telecom Jahanzeb Rahim, GSMA Head of Public Policy APAC Jeanette Whyte, and GSMA Pakistan Country Lead Saira Faisal Syed.