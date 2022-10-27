Byonyks Becomes the First Pakistani Startup to Establish a Dialysis Device Manufacturing Factory

Byonyks, headquartered in Chicago, has established Pakistan’s first dialysis device manufacturing factory in Lahore. Byonyks is a US-Pakistan-based health-tech startup that has developed Pakistan’s first Bloodless Dialysis™ machine for kidney failure (dialysis) patients.

Over eight million patients with kidney disease worldwide do not have dialysis access, an expensive, invasive, and time-consuming process that filters the blood when one’s kidneys are no longer able to. Many of these people will eventually perish due to the inability to obtain proper care.

To address this problem, Byonyks has developed a Bloodless Dialysis™ machine that is safe, more effective, portable, and more affordable than current solutions on the market, along with a support structure to ensure access to this vital care.

To make it cost-effective and accessible, Byonyks has set up its state-of-the-art device manufacturing factory. Farrukh Usman, Founder & CEO of Byonyks, laid the foundation of the Byonyks factory in 2021, which received its approval certificate from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in October 2022.

“My own Khala was on dialysis. My mother has the same genetic sequence and is diabetic. Why do We have to take our loved one to a dialysis center? Why do we have to put a needle in their arm? Why do we have to expose the blood to HCV infections? Do you know that 70% of patients in Pakistan and the developing world get HCV from dialysis centers?” said Farrukh.

“We will treat our loved ones within the comfort of their homes & at their preferred time. Without any needle and any heart arrhythmia; Bloodless Dialysis™,” he added.

World-renowned inventors, scientists, and experts, Rod Kenley, Doug Wilkerson, Eric Flachbart, Salahuddin Khan, and Dr. Frank Rudolph, have given years to this product, this factory, Byonyks, establishing State of the Art 13,000 sqft R&D and Innovation Center for kidney patients in Lahore and Chicago.

They are supported by 80 leading engineers in Pakistan who are working on innovations in the field of dialysis.

“There is a higher purpose to it; millions of people are dying without this technology, that is why I am here in Pakistan,” said Eric Flachbart, Co-founder & VP of Regulatory Affairs. Eric has been living in Lahore, Pakistan since early 2022 to support this mission.

Byonyks is the only health tech startup that has locally developed and manufactured a Bloodless Dialysis™ system & set up the manufacturing unit in record time.

It’s the only company that will not import dialysis machines but will export the machinery worldwide. The company’s primary purpose is to ensure kidney failure patients get convenient access to life-saving treatment and live better.

“I am moved by the love of people in Pakistan and the quality of education provided at the universities; this country will be the future,” Dr. Frank Rudolph, Chief Electrical Engineer, Byonyks

Delegates from the Middle East and other neighboring countries are already visiting to explore Byonyks’ product line for their respective countries.

“Dialysis machines are just a start, as Byonyks will be developing many other cutting-edge technologies. Our current invention will result in healthier and longer lives for patients, and we affirm that future technologies coming out of Byonyks factory will save millions of lives,” said Farrukh Usman, Founder & CEO.

The company intends to cater to kidney failure patients within the comfort of their homes.

“I have been inventing the Dialysis machine for 35 years, but I have never seen any company achieve so much in such a short time in my life,” said Douglas Wilkerson, COO, Byonyks, and industry expert of dialysis.

“Many people approached me with Great Ideas, but when Byonyks reached out and told me that they were already treating patients, I was shocked and impressed, and I came out of retirement to help this company. Between USA and Pakistan teams, we will achieve innovations that no other company has achieved in the history of kidney health,” said Rod Kenley, Chief Innovation Officer, Byonyks.

Rod is the World’s leading expert on dialysis with 110 patents issued under his name and the inventor of several renowned dialysis machines.

“When Farrukh met me at a restaurant and asked me if he wanted to build bloodless dialysis for millions who do not have dialysis access, I jumped on the idea and landed in Pakistan for the first time in my life,” said Micheal Wolloitz, Mechanical Engineer from MIT with 30 years of innovation and many patents, and Chief Mechanical Engineer at Byonyks.

“Lived in Model Town and worked with the team. I am so proud to be part of this approval by the government. This will be amazing for the patients who never had a chance to see Bloodless Dialysis,” he added.

Pakistan is among the countries with the highest prevalence of kidney-related diseases, with the number of patients needing dialysis running in the millions. With Byonyks’ locally manufactured dialysis devices, the hassle and wait time of the patients needing regular dialysis could be reduced by folds, bringing them the comfort they deserve.