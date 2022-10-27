Citizens to Get Gas at Mealtimes Only: Govt

Dr. Musadik Malik, the Minister for Petroleum, has announced that gas will be accessible to consumers at mealtimes only in winter.

He added that the ministry would also strive to supply gas to people regularly.

He stated that the gas pressure would be reduced during nighttime. Gas supply company centers are being established in remote parts of the country where the supply of gas is extremely limited. He further noted that the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) officials will collaborate with industries to develop a supply plan.

A seven-member committee was constituted to ensure that the industry has continuous access to gas. The committee will make its suggestions in two to four days, and this strategy will be completed after the report.

According to the minister, SSGC has been directed to make arrangements so that gas is available during mealtimes. He went on to say that the proposals will be made in conjunction with all parties.

Minister Malik remarked that gas load-shedding is unavoidable in the winter, despite increasing by about 200 million MMCF/D (Million Cubic Feet per Day) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in January-February 2023 compared to the same period last year.

He also stated that the country intends to purchase 20,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during winter.

He implied that four government companies are working to help the industry and that manufacturers should know when they will be able to acquire gas for their operations.

He also indicated that the participation of K Electric officials will be necessary.