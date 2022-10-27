Govt Committed to Provide Affordable Electricity to Consumers: Minister

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Thursday said that the government was fully committed to providing affordable electricity to the end consumers.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of 500 kV Switching Station Maira, the minister expressed the hope that Pakistan would make progress and prosper despite a host of challenges.

He also appreciated the efforts of the management of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) for pursuing the project efficiently.

The switching station would cost around Rs. 7 billion and will be constructed over an area of 80 hectares. This will be the second such switching station to be added to the system in the last three years. Maira Switching Station was commissioned in March 2019.

The station has a completion period of 20 months and it will help evacuation of clean, reliable, and affordable energy to the national grid. It would also reduce loadshedding in the country and bring the basket price of electricity down.

The project will serve as an interconnection for the evacuation of power from Neelum Jhelum (969 MW), Karot (720 MW), Mahl (640 MW), Azad Pattan (700.7 MW), and Kohala (1124 MW) Hydropower Projects.

During the ceremony, the CEO of CET Construction Ltd. Zhang Li, the contractor company, said that her company will complete the project well before the deadline.