NEPRA Approves Rs. 12.68 Per Unit Quarterly Tariff Hike for KE Consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved a Rs. 12.68 per unit increase in the price of electricity for the K-Electric (KE) consumers under the quarterly tariff adjustment for the quarter ending June 2022.

According to NEPRA’s notification, it allowed KE to hike power prices by Rs. 12.68 as part of a quarterly adjustment for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22. The Authority has sent the decision to the federal government for intimation and action.

KE had sought an increase of Rs. 14.533 per unit for the fourth quarter adjustment. However, the NEPRA approved the increase of Rs. 12.68 per unit.

Earlier, the regulator held a hearing over the quarterly adjustment on 31st August 2022. After thoroughly examining the data, the authority decided to jack up the electricity prices.

KE’s Stance

In its statement. KE has highlighted that the tariff adjustment is in accordance with the mechanism given in KE’s multi-year tariff whereby changes in fuel prices, generation and power purchase mix are passed through along with certain annual adjustments.

The statement further added that according to the government of Pakistan’s uniform tariff policy applicable across the country, these variations are not likely to impact consumers. However, the final decision will be based upon the government’s notification, said KE.