Honda to Launch Mini-SUV at Suzuki Swift’s Price [Images]

Honda is planning to diversify its SUV lineup with the launch of an A-segment crossover SUV. Although the name is not yet official, reports say that the mini-SUV will be called WR-V, and will rival Kia Sonet, Toyota Raize, Daihatsu Rocky, and other similar SUVs.

The SUV shares its platform with Honda Jazz, a small hatch that rivals Suzuki Swift. The company unveiled its concept in Indonesia last year. Dubbed the RS SUV, the concept showcased several modern design cues. However, the leaked photos of the production version show a much simpler vehicle.

The front fascia features Honda’s typical sharp headlights, a mesh pattern front grille with a spotted chrome effect, and a sporty front bumper. The side features a normal look apart from a few character lines, an edgy alloy wheel design, and backed-out roof rails.

A familiar taillight and tailgate design make the rear end look similar to several other Honda SUVs. Reports suggest that WR-V will feature a naturally aspirated 1.2 liter engine from the City or a 1.5 liter power plant from the BR-V in the base variant. Whereas the RS variant will have a more peppy turbo engine for some added sportiness.

The price is also not final yet, but, market speculations stated that Honda WR-V will have a starting price of around RM. 72,600 (Rs. 3.4 million approx.). At this price point, Honda could become a threat to several other mini-SUVs in the market.