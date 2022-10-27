Honda HR-V’s Delivery Will Take Up to 9 Months

The Honda HR-V was already subject to polarizing sentiments among crossover shoppers upon arrival. However, the latest reports about the delay in its delivery have sparked further apprehension among the public.

Various sources have reported that, if one books a Honda HR-V today, they will get it in July 2023, which is nine months from now. The initially reported time of delivery for the HR-V was January 2023, although, due to the ongoing production crunch, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has probably pushed the delivery time ahead.

Bear in mind that it has only been six days since the launch of HR-V. With the news of a delivery delay, Honda HR-V is off to a ‘not-so-good’ start.

Detail

HR-V is a subcompact crossover SUV that rivals MG ZS, Peugeot 2008, and other similar SUVs. It has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 119 horsepower and 145 Newton-meters of torque, with a CVT gearbox.

HR-V is a basic SUV compared to its rivals, with a limited array of features including:

Safety Convenience 4 Airbags Multiple Drive Modes Hill-Start Assist Smart Infotainment System ABS Electronically Folding Mirror Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket Backup Camera USB Connectivity Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Automatic Climate Control Central Power Door Locks Keyless Entry ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Electronic Parking Brake Adjustable Steering Wheel Wireless Charging (Top Variant) Semi-Digital Gauge Cluster Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Auto-Dimming Mirror (Top Variant)

Also, HACL has kept some of the features as optional extras, which cost up to Rs. 600,000. Those features mostly include accessories or cosmetic items. At its price — Rs. 6 million to Rs. 6.2 million — HR-V’s features are mundane at best, which makes it a weak value proposition compared to several of its rivals.