Indian Men and Women Cricketers will Now Make Equal Money

In order to promote gender equality in the sport of cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that Indian women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts.

While announcing this, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, said that the board has taken a significant step toward addressing gender discrimination by implementing an equal pay policy for contracted BCCI women cricketers.

The BCCI Secretary went on to say that since the world’s richest cricket board is ushering in a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket, match fee for both men and women cricketers will be the same.

Jay Shah further stated that it was his commitment to women cricketers, and now the cricket board will pay each player INR 15 lakhs for a Test match, INR 6 lakhs for an ODI, and INR 3 lakhs for a T20I match.

It is worth noting that the Women in Blue won the recently concluded Women Asia Cup 2022 by defeating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets with 11.3 overs to spare at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.