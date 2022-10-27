Mistake or Stunt? Netizens Confused over JS Bank’s Now Deleted Cryptic Social Media Posts

JS Bank, one of the country’s most notable banks in Pakistan, has left social media users in Pakistan confused with their recent social media posts that have now been removed.

These posts sparked an online conversation where netizens shared screenshots and reshared JS Bank’s posts asking what was wrong with the bank.

While some alleged that the Bank’s social media channels have been taken over, others predicted it to be a hint that the Bank has dropped for some upcoming product or service.

Whatever the reason, the posts were both hilarious and entertaining. Take a look for yourself and see if you find them quirky or in bad taste.

While the JS Bank messages were confusing yet fun to read, the public response to these posts wasn’t any less funny. Take a look at what they had to say in response:

Missed Out on the Fun? Here’s What Actually Happened

In the midst of the political uncertainty going on in the country, we noticed JS Bank page publishing humorous and traditional Pakistani conversations, which quickly spread havoc across social media.

The public went wild as soon as JS Bank posted famous movie and drama dialogues on their official social media account.

Though the content was removed from the official Twitter handle and Facebook page of JS Bank, netizens immediately began to react and reply with amusing remarks that you must read.

Furthermore, adding to the spark, internet users turned to meme pages to share deleted screenshots and speculate about what went wrong.

Judging from the response JS Bank received on their social media, they decided to make those dialogues part of their upcoming campaign. Take a look:

We are exhilarated to see the response we got from the social media community on the famous dialogues that were uploaded from our Facebook and Twitter handles!

Keeping those in mind, we planned a surprise just for you! Ab hum btaengay kya nawa aya hai, sonya😉#SonaQistonPar pic.twitter.com/TovlZ6VKxL — JS Bank (@JSBLPak) October 24, 2022

“We are exhilarated to see the response we got from the social media community on the famous dialogues that were uploaded from our Facebook and Twitter handles!” says JS Bank’s recent message on the matter.

“Keeping those in mind, we planned a surprise just for you!” adds the message, leaving the followers more thrilled, and maybe more confused.

They finally revealed their new product, JS MyGold through which you can buy gold on easy installments at minimum markup rates and let your cash grow in value as gold rarely depreciates.

Check Out Some Amazing Features of this New Product

Get up to 50 Tola

24K pure Gold

Easy monthly installments

You can lock your price today

Loan up to 5 years

JS Bank has truly utilized the sentiments of its audience in the launch of MyGold by engaging the audience in a captivating yet humorous way.

What do you think?