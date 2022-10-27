Study Raises Alarms Over Number of Street Crimes in Karachi

Pulse Consultant, a research organization, recently studied the impact of street crimes in Karachi.

A company representative, Kashif Hafeez, revealed that over two-thirds of the city’s inhabitants had been affected in one way or another.

In its most recent survey, the organization reached out to hundreds of Karachi residents and asked them about their experience with rising street crimes in the city.

Hafeez expressed that, as expected, the reaction revealed an awful and terrifying situation as 69 percent, or seven out of ten persons stated that a member of their circle of friends and family or acquaintances had been a victim of street crime.

Aside from the two-thirds of the people who personally know victims of street crime in their circle, about a fourth of them are victims of such instances themselves.

According to the research conducted among adults aged 16 to 55, 23 percent of Karachi residents had personally suffered and lost property to street criminals.

According to the statistics, there has been an upsurge in mobile phone theft as well as motorcycles and four-wheelers.

Nevertheless, official statistics may not accurately reflect the reality on the ground. It is common knowledge that numerous people who were victims of street crimes in the city over the same time period either chose not to contact the police.

Hafeez further revealed that they also inquired about their places of work and their experiences in their communities or family circles.

63% reported that somebody in their workplace, whether an office or a business partner, had recently faced street violence.

