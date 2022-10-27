Winter is Coming: Pakistan to Experience First Cold Wave Next Month

Pakistan is likely to experience its first proper cold wave of this season between the second and third weeks of November this year.

PakWeather, the country’s largest automated weather stations network, and weather source, tweeted that there are growing prospects of the country’s first cold wave of the season in the above-mentioned period.

As per the image shared by PakWeather, the northern, southwestern, and northwestern parts of the country will experience intense cold during this time compared to other regions of the country.

Earlier, Jawad Memon, Senior Weather Analyst, said that Sindh, particularly Karachi, will experience early winter this year in November, and added that the province will witness intense cold during the upcoming season.

Last week, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) received its first snowfall of the season, which turned the valleys into a winter wonderland as tourists flocked to the region.

PakWeather, also shared a video of Kashmir’s Arang Kel in the Neelum valley, in which one could witness the mountains, trees, and surroundings blanketed in snow, giving it an ethereal look.

🔴 Arang Kel, #Kashmir recieved first snowfall of the season today. Are you planning to visit these areas soon? 🌨️❄️🏔️#Pakweather #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/6UYj28ypG7 — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) October 20, 2022

Besides, Babusar Top was also closed to traffic during this time because of snowfall in the area. As a result, travelers were advised to take the Karakoram Highway (KKH) through Chilas, Dasu, and Besham as a diversion.