Customers in Fear as Askari Bank Goes Down for Users Across Pakistan

Askari Bank’s online banking system has collapsed. Numerous customers have reported that its mobile application, at the time of writing, is taking ages to load and they cannot sign in. When they try to sign in, the following message prompts up after a long time.

ERR01: Transaction could not be processed. Please try later.

Moreover, Askari Bank’s official website is also down, sparking concerns among customers that the bank has been hacked. Internet banking services are also down for users across the country.

The possibility of Askari Bank getting hacked cannot be ruled out because major banks in the country have faced cyber attacks over the past several years.

Last year in October, hackers targeted a section of the computer system at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and caused disruption in payments for thousands of public sector employees.

In the late hours of the 29 and early morning of 30 October last year, the cyberattack on NBP servers was detected which impacted some of its services. Immediate steps were taken to isolate the affected systems and no customer or financial data was compromised.

Update

Askari bank’s website is back online. However, its mobile application remains down.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they unfold.