New Zealand Maintains Dominance in Group A After Crucial Matches Called Off

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Rain has become a major concern in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as two Group A matches were called off without a ball being bowled on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Ireland was scheduled to play Afghanistan in the first match of the day, while the home side, Australia, was scheduled to play England in the second match. However, both games were canceled due to heavy rain.

Currently, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand leads the points table with three points and a healthy run rate of +4.450, while England is second with three points and a +0.239 run rate. Note here that New Zealand has played only two games whereas Jos Buttler’s side has already played three.

Ireland, who defeated England in an upset earlier this week, has claimed the third spot with three points and a run rate of -1.169 while the home side Australia stands fourth with an NRR of -1.555.

One match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground between table-toppers New Zealand and England tomorrow (29 October).

Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 +4.450 England 3 1 1 1 3 +0.239 Ireland 3 1 1 1 3 -1.169 Australia 3 1 1 1 3 -1.555 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 +0.450 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 2 -0.620

