Fans Slam PCB for Playing Unfit Shaheen As He Struggles to Take Last Run [Video]

Fans are blaming PCB’s medical staff for playing unfit Shaheen against Zimbabwe as the pacer struggled while running between the wickets.

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign suffered a mighty blow as they fell short by 1 run against Zimbabwe. While the fans were heartbroken over the shocking defeat, an alternative camera angle directed the criticism toward PCB’s medical team.

A video shared by former PCB board member, Shakil Shaikh, showed Shaheen Shah Afridi struggling to run as he pushed for the double off the last delivery of the game.

OMG! Just see Shaheen Afridi running???

The viral video has made fans question Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fitness after he came back from a major knee injury. The viewers have also urged PCB to rest the pacer until he fully recovers instead of pushing him to play only aggravating the injury.

It must be noted that Shaheen Shah Afridi also seemed to lack the luster with the ball, he was known for prior to the injury, which suggests that the star pacer has not yet gained full fitness.