Pakistan Football Announces Packed Schedule for Upcoming International Tours

By Ayna Dua | Published Oct 29, 2022 | 5:31 pm

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a busy schedule of upcoming international tours for different age categories.

PFF is set to bring Pakistan back on the international stage after FIFA lifted the ban earlier this year. Pakistan will revive its football activities with the senior team touring Nepal.

Moreover, the schedule announced by PFF for 2022-23 features an active era of football with Pakistan participating in several international events.

The upcoming tours include events for U-16, U-17, U-19, U-20, U-23, and the senior team. Moreover, Pakistan will also be competing in the qualifying rounds of both AFC and FIFA events.

Here’s the list of Pakistan’s upcoming tours revealed by PFF:

Event Category Date
Tour of Nepal for Friendly Internationals Senior Men’s Team November 2022
FIFA Events Senior Men’s Team 20-28 March 2023
FIFA Events Senior Men’s Team 12-20 June 2023
FIFA Events Senior Men’s Team 4-12 September 2023
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Senior Men’s Team 9-17 October 2023
SAFF U-16 Championship Men’s U-16 September-October 2023
SAFF U-19 Championship Men’s U-19 July-August 2023
U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Men’s U-20
U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Men’s U-23
U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Men’s U-17

Ayna Dua

