Pakistan Football Announces Packed Schedule for Upcoming International Tours

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a busy schedule of upcoming international tours for different age categories.
PFF is set to bring Pakistan back on the international stage after FIFA lifted the ban earlier this year. Pakistan will revive its football activities with the senior team touring Nepal.
Moreover, the schedule announced by PFF for 2022-23 features an active era of football with Pakistan participating in several international events.
The upcoming tours include events for U-16, U-17, U-19, U-20, U-23, and the senior team. Moreover, Pakistan will also be competing in the qualifying rounds of both AFC and FIFA events.
Here’s the list of Pakistan’s upcoming tours revealed by PFF:
|Event
|Category
|Date
|Tour of Nepal for Friendly Internationals
|Senior Men’s Team
|November 2022
|FIFA Events
|Senior Men’s Team
|20-28 March 2023
|FIFA Events
|Senior Men’s Team
|12-20 June 2023
|FIFA Events
|Senior Men’s Team
|4-12 September 2023
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Senior Men’s Team
|9-17 October 2023
|SAFF U-16 Championship
|Men’s U-16
|September-October 2023
|SAFF U-19 Championship
|Men’s U-19
|July-August 2023
|U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Men’s U-20
|–
|U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Men’s U-23
|–
|U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Men’s U-17
|–