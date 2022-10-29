Pakistan Football Announces Packed Schedule for Upcoming International Tours

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a busy schedule of upcoming international tours for different age categories.

ALSO READ Video of Shadab Khan Crying on Knees After Zimbabwe Defeat Goes Viral

PFF is set to bring Pakistan back on the international stage after FIFA lifted the ban earlier this year. Pakistan will revive its football activities with the senior team touring Nepal.

Moreover, the schedule announced by PFF for 2022-23 features an active era of football with Pakistan participating in several international events.

The upcoming tours include events for U-16, U-17, U-19, U-20, U-23, and the senior team. Moreover, Pakistan will also be competing in the qualifying rounds of both AFC and FIFA events.

ALSO READ Indian Legend Slams Babar Azam for Poor Team Selection

Here’s the list of Pakistan’s upcoming tours revealed by PFF: