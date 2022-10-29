Is Rain Going to Ruin Pakistan’s Remaining Three T20 World Cup Matches?

After the shocking defeat against Zimbabwe, Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals have shrunk by a great deal. In this scenario, the weather conditions will play an important role in Pakistan’s World Cup campaign as any game being washed out can knock Pakistan out of the mega event.

Here’s the weather forecast for all three remaining matches of Pakistan in the Super 12s:

Pakistan vs. Netherlands

Pakistan will next face Netherlands at Optus Stadium, Perth on 30 October. The weather forecast suggests “light rain and a moderate breeze” in Perth on Sunday. However, the situation seems haunting for the cricket action as there is a 57% chance of rain at the starting time of the match.

Pakistan vs. South Africa

The most crucial encounter of Pakistan’s campaign is the match against South Africa at SCG. Seeing the weather forecast, the signs predict “Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze” in Sydney on 3 November. Also, there is no rain predicted at the start time of the match.

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh

Pakistan will fly to Adelaide to face Bangladesh for the final match of the Super 12 stage. The weather at Adelaide Ground on 6 November too seems favorable for cricket featuring “sunny intervals and a gentle breeze.” Only a 3% chance of rain at the starting time of the match means full action at Adelaide.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan must win all the remaining matches with a considerable margin to keep their chances alive for the next round.