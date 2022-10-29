Former Skipper Advises Babar Azam to Step Down as Captain

Since the Asia Cup 2022, the captaincy of Babar Azam has been questioned in the cricket fraternity and the team’s recent performance in T20 World Cup 2022 has once again brought this point into discussion.

Speaking on this, former Pakistan captain, Younis Khan, has stated that the all-format captain is one of the best batters in the world right now, but he lacks leadership qualities and not showing the spark of captaincy.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Predicts Early End to India’s T20 World Cup Journey

While discussing the previous Pakistan-Zimbabwe match in the talk show, he said, “When captaining a club or department cricket, it requires an association, but when captaining a national team, leadership quality is required.”

The former batter also advised Babar Azam to step down as national team captain and play as a player because it would affect his career, and if it did not affect his career, it would affect the national team.

ALSO READ New Zealand Maintains Dominance in Group A After Crucial Matches Called Off

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam is the leading runs scorer in the current year, 2022, scoring 1,955 international runs in 39 innings at an average of 55.85 while no other batter has even got 1,700 this year.

The Men in Green are in Perth, where they will lock horns against the Netherlands tomorrow at Optus Stadium before facing South Africa on November 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their fourth game.