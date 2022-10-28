Shoaib Akhtar Predicts Early End to India’s T20 World Cup Journey

Former speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, has predicted India to get knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the semi-finals.

Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s below-par performance against Zimbabwe to nearly lose sight of the semi-final spot in his YouTube video. While Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the next round are quite slim now, Shoaib Akhtar thinks that India too is not good enough to make it to the finals either.

Predicting the end of India’s World Cup campaign, Shoaib Akhtar said, “It’s really disappointing. I have said earlier that Pakistan will return home this week. India, too, will go back home after playing the semi-final as they too aren’t that good.”

The former pacer also criticized PCB and Babar Azam for selecting an average squad and not prepping well for the World Cup.

“Your performances are average. Enjoy, and keep selecting unworthy players. Don’t let in good people. I’m not talking about myself. The job can go to hell. I’m just worried that the country suffers because of this. Don’t bring cut-for-role people, who are disciplined and know how things work. You’ve ruined everything,” said Shoaib Akhtar.