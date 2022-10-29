Pakistan Fan Threatens to Beat Babar Azam After Defeat Against Zimbabwe [Video]

The defeat against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia has put Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semifinals in serious doubt as the Green Shirts now depend on the results of other teams in the group.

With the second consecutive defeat, Babar Azam’s captaincy and personal contribution have been called into question, as he failed to lay the ground for the remaining batting order, scoring only 4 runs in two games.

His failure to lead the Men in Green to victory in their first two games of the campaign for the marquee event has enraged cricket fans, with one fan even threatening the all-format skipper via social media video.

An angry Pakistani cricket fan can be seen threatening Babar Azam in a video that recently went viral on social media, saying “Babar Azam, I am coming to your hotel to beat you up. I know your room number.”

Babar Azam ka room number kissi ko mat batana guys . 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U0k8kOGCdy — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) October 28, 2022

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s chances of advancing in the tournament are still alive if India defeats both South Africa and Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe loses two of their remaining matches along with Pakistan winning all their three remaining matches in the tournament.

The Babar Azam-led side will lock horns against the Netherlands tomorrow at Optus Stadium, Perth while their remaining two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh will be played on November 3 and 6 respectively.