vuresultnamanzoor Trends on Twitter as Virtual University Fails Over 90% of Students

Virtual University (VU) recently released the controversial results of the spring 2022 semester, which have caused an uproar among the students due to the fact that it failed about 90 percent of them in all subjects.

Following the announcement, students began sharing their grievances on Twitter with the hashtag #vuresultnamanzoor, making it one of the top trending hashtags with over 88,000 retweets on the microblogging platform.

ALSO READ Imran Khan to Establish Arshad Sharif Journalism University

Furthermore, one of the VU students, Furqan Safeer, tweeted that the university has no right to play with their future, urging other students to raise their voices over the issue.

#vuresultnamanzoor#vuresultnamanzor @VUPakistan Vu should compensate with students and favor them & all students should raise their voice & boycott the course selection untill they change the result.

They have no right to play with the Future of students.#vuresultnamanzor pic.twitter.com/Kb0mRw1Qtq — furqan safeer (@Furqa45) October 28, 2022

He went on to say that 90 percent of students failed because of a new unannounced VU policy. He further asked the institution to fix the problem and amend the results after including assignments and quiz marks.

It's unfair and unacceptable to seeing 90% of students failing due to the new policy of VU that are not informed earlier.

Kindly add quizzes and assignments marks.

Please fix the glitch and update the result.

Thank you🙏#vuresultnamanzoor@CMShehbaz@ArifAlvi please take notice pic.twitter.com/kVnkYyYlqf — furqan safeer (@Furqa45) October 28, 2022

Another student, protested about VU’s secrecy regarding the new examination checking policy, claiming that students were not notified about it in advance.

If the virtual university had to change the exam checking policy, they should have informed the students. Changing the policy without informing them is unfair to the students.@VUPakistan@hecpkofficial@ArifAlvi #vuresultnamanzoor pic.twitter.com/se7m3n3hNe — Miss Boss (@concious__girl) October 28, 2022

A social and student activist, Kashif Baloch, shared VU’s grading plan on Twitter and questioned the university about the criteria that it used to determine the results for the spring 2022 semester.

#vuresultnamanzoor

Here is the grading scheme. But how they calculate the spring 2022 results. It's strange@VUPakistan @ArifAlvi pic.twitter.com/GBAuKE48ZH — Kashif Baloch (@mepathfinderpk) October 28, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposed a withholding tax (WHT) of Rs. 150.2 million on the university after conducting an audit of the VU’s WHT for 2018.

ALSO READ Sindh to Reopen Schools in Flood-Hit Areas

In this regard, a large number of students have alleged that the university has deliberately failed them so it can collect registration fees from them for the failed courses in order to pay its huge amount of WHT.

ProPakistani attempted to contact VU for comment, but no one answered the phone, presumably due to the weekend.