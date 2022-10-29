Imran Khan to Establish Arshad Sharif Journalism University

Former Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has declared that his government will develop a journalism university in Punjab in the name of Arshad Sharif.

He made this announcement during his speech to the citizens who were taking part in PTI’s long march in Lahore.

عمران خان نے شہید ارشد شریف یونیورسٹی آف جرنلزم کے قیام کا اعلان کردیا.#ArshadSharif #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/gU225cWsui — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022

He proceeded by stating that the institute will be called the Arshad Sharif Shaheed University of Journalism (ASSUJ). Besides, PTI dedicated its ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ long march to Arshad Sharif and the media industry.

It is crucial to note that Arshad Sharif was assassinated near Nairobi, Kenya, due to an alleged case of “mistaken identity” on the part of the Kenyan Police.

After this, local and international organizations, such as Reporters Sans Frontières – Reporters Without Borders (RSF), rejected the alleged assertions that Kenyan Police made regarding the murder of the well-known Pakistani journalist.