All You Need to Know About Xiaomi 13 Pro [Leak]

Xiaomi’s next flagship phone lineup is right around the corner. Just ahead of its release, we now have a detailed leak on the Xiaomi 13 Pro courtesy of renowned tipster and contributor at 91Mobiles, Yogesh Brar.

Screen and Processor

According to Brar, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature the same display specifications as last year including a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It will be a Samsung E6 panel with 1 billion colors, HDR10+ support, and more.

It will be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which is yet to be announced. It is expected to be based on TSMC’s 4nm node and will be paired with 8 to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB storage options without a memory card slot. For software, the flagship phone will boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.

Cameras

The main 50MP camera will have a Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor alongside a 50MP ultrawide shooter and a 50MP telephoto zoom lens. This is the same image sensor used on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It was co-developed by Xiaomi and Sony and the R&D cost was $15 million to ensure more light capture and better overall performance.

Though the leaker does not mention video recording capabilities, it will likely have support for 8K 24 FPS footage and 4K 60 FPS clips. The selfie camera will be a 32MP sensor just like last year. Xiaomi will also incorporate its in-house Surge C2 ISP chip. Leica’s color science will grace the camera setup just like Xiaomi’s recent phones.

Battery and Availability

Battery capacity will be 200 mAh higher than before at 4,800 mAh with 120W fast charging. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are here to stay as well. Xiaomi’s custom Surge P2 chip will be in-charge of refueling the battery.

Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 13 sometime in December. There are few details available for the regular Xiaomi 13 at the moment, but we will update this space as more info comes out.