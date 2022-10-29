Xiaomi Book Air 13 Launched With OLED Display and 12th Gen Intel CPUs

Xiaomi hosted a launch event in China earlier this week where it unveiled a number of new products including its newest MacBook Air rival called the Xiaomi Book Air 13. It comes with a rare OLED screen and the latest Intel processors for top-notch performance and efficiency.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 12 Series Launched With 200MP Camera and Fastest Charging on a Phone

As the name says, the laptop has a 13.3-inch screen, which is based on an OLED panel with a 2880 x 1800px resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and extra protection thanks to Gorilla Glass 3. The laptop can easily turn into a tablet thanks to its touchscreen functionality and a 360-degree hinge that can flip the screen around.

The screen has support for Dolby Vision and is certified for HDR 500. It also comes with DC dimming and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. Its two tweeter speakers are paired with Dolby Atmos. The whole package weighs only 1.2kg and is just 12mm thick, making for a solid MacBook Air competitor in terms of ergonomics.

The laptop comes in two different configurations featuring a Core i7-1250U CPU and one with i5-1230U. Both variants will bring you 16GB of LPDDR5 5200MHz memory by default along with 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. This should allow the laptop to run a few low-end games without any demanding system requirements.

There is a 58.3Wh battery onboard paired with 65W wired charging support, likely PD compliant. As for ports, you only get two Thunderbolt 4 connectors and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing details are yet to be confirmed and it is unclear whether the laptop will be available outside of China. It will only come in a single white color option, unlike the MacBook Air which comes in a variety of paint jobs to choose from.