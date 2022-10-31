Athlete Born Without Legs Breaks Multiple Guinness World Records

Zion Clark, an American athlete who was born without legs and depends only on his hands, has registered two Guinness World Records to his name.

Zion Clark set records for the highest box jump with hands and the most diamond push-ups in three minutes in Los Angeles. Attempting to break the record of the 24-inch high box jump, Clark easily jumped 30 inches on his first try. He went on to break his own record by jumping 33 inches in the next attempt.

Clark first failed in his quest to break the record for the most diamond push-ups in three minutes since he was 54 push-ups short of the record 240. In his second round, the American athlete improved his performance and completed 248 diamond push-ups within three minutes.

Los Angeles-based athlete lives with a rare disease called Caudal Regressive Syndrome which affects the lower end of his spine.