Former Explosive Indian Opener Blasts Babar Azam for Being ‘Selfish Captain’

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has accused Pakistan skipper Babar Azam of being a selfish captain.

ALSO READ Misbah Stands Behind Babar and Rizwan as Ex-Cricketers Unite Against Them

While commenting on Babar Azam’s captaincy during the T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Netherlands, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir chastised the star batter for putting himself above the team.

Gautam Gambhir asserted that Babar is failing as an opener and he should step down from the role making way for Fakhar Zaman.

ALSO READ Here’s the Draft Pick Order for PSL 8

The Indian commentator also blamed Rizwan and Babar for playing for their own numbers and records instead of the team’s success.

Along with Gautam Gambhir, many other ex-cricketers have also declared Pakistan’s star opening duo as a reason behind the failure of the batting line-up, criticizing Babar Azam’s captaincy.