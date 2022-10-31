FPSC Opens Registration for CSS 2023 Competitive Written Exams

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has opened registration for the CSS 2023 Competitive Written Examinations for the candidates who have passed MCQ Based Preliminary Test (MPT) this year.

The MPT was conducted on 17 October all across the country and around 90 percent of candidates passed the screening test, making them eligible for the competitive written exams, which will be held on 1 February 2023.

Here is all you need to about the CSS 2023 Competitive Written Examinations:

Eligibility

Candidate must:

Have qualified MPT 2023 held in October.

Have at least second division in Bachelor’s degree.

Be aged between 21-30 years. Two years of age relaxation is admissible in accordance with Rule-6 of CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019, on FPSC’s website. The cutoff date for determining a candidate’s eligibility in terms of age, qualification, domicile, etc., is 31 December 2022.

Ensure fulfillment of all requirements of the rules before applying and appearing for the exams.

How to Apply

The candidate:

Has to deposit Rs. 2,200 fee to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) or State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) or any government treasury under the account head, ‘CE2101-Organs of State Exam fee’ (FPSC receipt).

Can download the challan form from the website.

After paying the fee, the candidate will have to register through an online application on FPSC’s CSS portal.

Deadline

The last date to apply online is 14 November 2022. The candidate has to send attested copies of educational documents, CNIC, domicile, and online application along with four attested recent photographs to the FPSC’s address before 24 November 2022.

Address: Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), Agha Khan Road Sector F-5/1, Islamabad.

Important Details