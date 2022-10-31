Scary Weekend: Saudi Arabia Celebrates Halloween [Pictures]

Saudi Arabia celebrated a formerly banned and taboo festival with satanic roots, Halloween, in its capital, Riyadh, on Thursday and Friday, which it titled the ‘Scary Weekend.’

People in spooky costumes were allowed free entrance at the Boulevard area of the Kingdom’s capital. The event was organized by the Saudi Grand Entertainment Authority (GEA) and was part of the ongoing Riyadh Season, which is a state-sponsored yearly entertainment and sports festival.

The event’s focus was on presenting the imaginative ideas of Saudis and residents in the field of frightening disguises. The intention was to set a mood of joy and excitement as guests learned the backstories of the many costumed characters they encountered.

One of the attendees, Abdul Rahman, was dressed in a North American mythical creature, Wendigo, who possesses humans and feeds on their flesh.

He lauded the celebrations and said that he does not have any idea regarding its halal and haram criteria, and added that he participated in it for having fun.

Another participant, Abdulaziz bin Khalid, dressed up as a shepherd with ‘Beware! It’s a zombie.’ written on his costume. He told a private news outlet it was one of the characters from his favorite movie.

The event and its attendees received strong criticism from the Muslim community, as Halloween has a satanic and pagan history that goes against Islamic principles.

In this regard, one of the cosplayers, Khaled Al-Harbi, stated that the actions are based on intentions and his intent was to only enjoy the celebrations.

He went on to explain that he was joined by his family, all of whom were dressed as bleeding doctors, nurses, and consultants for the occasion. In addition, he was carrying a two-year-old child, whom he dressed up as a witch.