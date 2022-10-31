Has HEC Really Canceled Law-GAT?

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) at designated centers all over the country on 23 October.

While the candidates are awaiting results, a notification associated with the HEC is doing rounds on social media platforms, claiming that the HEC has canceled the Law-GAT.

According to details, the notification states that a meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) was held on 29 October, Saturday. The meeting discussed irregularities in Law GAT held on 23 October.

Due to the use of mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices in Law-GAT, the PBC unanimously decided to cancel Law GAT. Therefore, the HEC has stopped the announcement of the final results of Law-GAT.

However, the notification has turned out to be fake as the HEC has issued a statement that the recently conducted Law-GAT is valid and its result will be announced in due course.

As per the HEC’s official statement, a fake letter is circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups regarding the cancelation of the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT). The test held on 23 October is valid and its result will be announced as per schedule.