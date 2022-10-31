VU Offers Failed Students ‘Free’ Exam Rechecking Option for Rs. 500 Fee

Virtual University (VU) has announced a ‘free of cost physical paper review option’ for students who failed their exams in the spring 2022 semester.

However, when students choose the so-called free-of-cost paper rechecking option on their learning management system (LMS), it generates an Rs. 500 fee voucher for each paper.

The move has perplexed the students, prompting them to stage a demonstration today against the injustices done by VU. Note here that the university failed over 90 percent of students across the country this semester.

VU has claimed in its official announcement that assignments and quiz marks are not counted in the final grade as per its policy after students contended that those marks were not included in the final results. In addition, students also argued that they were not informed of any such policy in advance.

Here is the announcement made by VU after it reportedly failed around 90 percent of students:

Earlier, thousands of VU students shared their grievances on Twitter after the spring 2022 result with the hashtag #vuresultnamanzoor, making it one of the top trending hashtags with over 100,000 tweets on the microblogging platform.

The campaign compelled VU to release a clarification on the disputed results and offer a free paper rechecking option, for which it charges Rs. 500.