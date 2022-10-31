Here’s Pakistan’s Schedule for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2022

By Ayna Dua | Published Oct 31, 2022 | 9:18 pm

Pakistan is set to participate in the 29th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after a three-year drought due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the hockey tournament will be played from 1 to 10 November in Malaysia, here’s the schedule of Pakistan’s contests:

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s national hockey team will feature in five fixtures starting with a face-off against South Africa tomorrow. In the next match, Pakistan will lock horns with home-team Malaysia on 2 November. The national side will see a break after two consecutive days of hockey before lining up again against Japan on 4 November.

In the final two fixtures, Pakistan will be facing South Korea and Egypt on 5 and 7 November, respectively. Moreover, the semi-finals of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be played on 9 November while the final is scheduled to take place on 10 November 2022 in Ipoh, Malaysia.

ALSO READ
Opposition Date Timing
South Africa 1 November 2022 3 PM
Malaysia 2 November 2022 5 PM
Japan 4 November 2022 1 PM
South Korea 5 November 2022 1 PM
Egypt 7 November 2022 3 PM

Ayna Dua

close
>