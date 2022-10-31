Instagram Breaks Down with Millions of Accounts ‘Suspended’

An Instagram outage has resulted in thousands of users being locked out of their accounts and many getting the message that their accounts have been suspended.

The issue is widespread and has been confirmed by Instagram with the company saying that it is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Users who received the notification regarding their account being suspended were given the option to appeal the decision within 30 days.

Apart from being locked out from the accounts, some users have also reported a surge in bot followers while others reported losing a huge chunk of their followers. Many users have reported that the app is continuously crashing.

According to DownDetector, the problem is affecting users globally. So far, more than 7,000 issues have been logged on the website.