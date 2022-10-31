National Computer Emergency Response Team’s Revised PC-1 Submitted

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has submitted a revised PC-1 for National Computer Emergency Response Team (N-CERT) project to the MoITT.

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Ministry is working on establishing an institutional setup and interim monitoring mechanism to enable a Cyber Security Ecosystem in Pakistan.

An amount of Rs. 1,922.862 million was approved for the establishment of the National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT). An amount of Rs. 9.7 million was utilized for the procurement of IT equipment in the financial year 2021-22.

The Federal Government has approved Rs. 100 million for the NCERT project in the financial year 2022-23. An amount of Rs. 423 million is required for the renovation of the DCS Building. The NTISB, which is the executing body of NCERT, has submitted a draft of the revised PC-1 to MoITT.

While talking to ProPakistani, the MoITT official confirmed that the NTISB has submitted a revised PC-1 for the project.

“This is not a new project, Revise PC-1 will make a minor difference to the cast of the project, NTISB has got a building from the government for National CERT, after which PC-1 is being revised, the fund will no longer be used for the hiring of the building but some of the funds will now be spent on the renovation of the building, apart from this minor changes have been made in the project, he added.

According to MoITT, hiring 59 posts for the National Computer Emergency Team is under process. The post of Project Director (PPS-12) has been re-advertised and shortlisting is under process. Six posts of Directors, 11 posts of Deputy Directors, 18 posts of Assistant Directors, and 23 posts of supporting team have been advertised, and shortlisting is under process.

CERT Rules have been finalized after multiple consultation sessions with relevant stakeholders. The rules have been sent for legal vetting after which they will be sent for the approval of the cabinet.

In the absence of NCERT, a cyber monitoring cell has been established at National Telecommunication Corporation. A war room has been set up under this Cyber Cell which has taken measures to prevent cyber-attacks on national days like 23rd March, 14th August, and 6th September, the MoITT official added.