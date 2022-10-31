Study Shows Pet Ownership Benefits People Facing Stress

It is a common belief that pets help relieve stress and negative emotions in their human companions and another study has reaffirmed the belief with science.

The researchers at Kingston University studied the relationship between well-being, stress, and pet ownership in a study published in the journal Anthrozoös.

ALSO READ Multiple Studies Prove Interacting With Strangers is Healthy

The study demonstrates that owning a furry companion can really benefit people who face stressful situations more often.

However, the authors also revealed that having a pet isn’t always helpful; on the contrary, people who form attachments with their furry friends more than their human friends and family may face feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Ece Beren Barklam, a psychology student, investigated if pets might help mental health during the COVID-19 epidemic. Experts also looked at the respondents’ degrees of adaptability and how devoted they were to their pets.

Around 700 people worldwide participated in the research in two phases, the first in May 2020 and the second in September 2021.

ALSO READ Pakistan Set to Ink MoUs with Three Countries for Export of Halal Products

The study’s findings indicated that pets improved owners’ lives during the lockdowns.

People who spent the most time with their pets, taking them on walks and interacting with them, showed better mental health.