Pakistan Set to Ink MoUs with Three Countries for Export of Halal Products

Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA), established under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), is close to inking agreements with Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia for the export of halal products.

In a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology chaired by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, PHA officials said that the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) would facilitate both the imports and exports of halal articles and processes to these countries.

After the certification from the PHA, the products exported to these countries wouldn’t be checked at the ports.

The committee was informed that Pakistan has a food market of $108 billion, making it the third-largest food market in the Muslim world. However, the country’s share in the global meat export market is just 0.17 percent.

The committee was further told that currently, Pakistan does not meet the requirements of Saudi Arabia for the export of meat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Halal Authority was set up to promote imports and exports, trade and commerce with foreign countries, and inter-provincial trade and commerce in Halal articles and processes.