You Can Pay Twitter to Get Blue Ticks Soon

Just a few days after taking charge on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has started making sweeping changes on the social media platform. Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal a few days ago as well as other key members of staff and now the social network may start charging for its blue tick verification.

“Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, Musk said in a recent tweet without sharing any details.

Citing people familiar with the matter, tech newsletter Platformer reported that Twitter is considering charging money for the coveted blue tick that verifies the identities of account holders.

Twitter users may have to subscribe to Twitter Blue to keep their accounts verified if the project moves forward. Verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Musk has told employees to launch paid verification by November 7 or they will be fired.

However, the decision is yet to be finalized by Musk, meaning that the project could still be scrapped before it becomes reality. Platformer believes that verification will likely become part of Twitter Blue moving forward.

What’s worse is that Twitter is also considering increasing the price of its subscription model from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month, The Verge reported on Sunday citing internal correspondence sourced by the publisher.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last month as a premium tier for paying users on Twitter. It gives you a few benefits including a custom app icon, ad-free articles from some publishers, and more. The social media giant also introduced an edit button earlier this month, which has been a highly requested feature for ages. It is only available to Twitter Blue users and it lets you modify your tweets after sharing them.