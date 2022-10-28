Elon Musk’s Twitter Take Over Begins With Firing Spree

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has successfully closed the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant, Twitter.

Following his takeover, he sacked three top executives and several other employees, including its CEO, Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ned Segal, and Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust, Vijaya Gadde.

In addition, Twitter’s General Counsel, Sean Edgett, was also removed from his position, as per the reports. However, Musk and Twitter are yet to confirm the firing spree.

Musk, who is often known for his sarcastic and humorous posts, tweeted, “let that sink in,” after posting a clip of himself carrying a sink inside his recently acquired company’s headquarters.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

It is important to note that Musk identifies himself as a “free speech absolutist,” and has slammed Twitter for its restrictions and moderation rules.

In May, he stated that he would restore the account of former US President, Donald Trump, which was suspended on grounds of promoting violence amid the US Capitol riots.

Earlier on Wednesday, he claimed that Twitter’s ability to support citizen journalism and allow users to spread news without “establishment bias” is its greatest strength.

His Message for Advertisers

On Thursday, Tesla’s CEO posted a message for the advertisers and said that he has taken over Twitter because a shared digital platform is crucial for future civilization.

He further commented about how traditional media have become polarized and partisan for making more profits, which results in losing the opportunity to have a dialogue.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

However, he said that he will not want the social media juggernaut to become a “free-for-all hellscape,” suggesting that the platform should be welcoming to all.