Fly Jinnah Officially Begins Flights in Pakistan

Pakistan’s newly launched airline, Fly Jinnah, has inaugurated its flight operations, making it the fourth domestic airline in the country.

Marking the beginning of the airline’s journey, its first flight, A320, took off from Karachi to Islamabad on 31 October 2022 following the cake-cutting ceremony at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to the details, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) honored the A320 with a water salute at Islamabad International Airport after it landed.

CEO of Air Arabia Group, Adel Abdullah Ali, Director of Colgate Palmolive Pakistan and Fly Jinnah, Zulfiqar Ali Lakhani, COO of Fly Jinnah, Arman Yahya, Director General (DG) of CAA, Khaqan Murtaza, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PPP’s Senator, Saleem Mandviwala, and Spokesman of Prime Minister (PM), Fahd Hussain, attended the cake-cutting ceremony.

At the occasion, COO Arman Yahya said that the airline will make significant contributions to the aviation sector, as it begins its flight operations, and added that it will offer a convenient and comfortable journey to its passengers.

Furthermore, he stated that three Airbus A320 planes have begun flights without compromising safety, and also revealed that the new airline will start its international routes in the second year of its launch.

He mentioned that it offers daily flights from Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, as well as four weekly flights to Quetta.

The airline was launched in September 2021 as a joint initiative of Lakson Group and Air Arabia Group. Its headquarters have been built in Karachi.