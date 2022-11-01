Islamabad Safe City Project Becomes Fully Modernized

The Safe City Project has now been completely modernized in response to rising threats to the federal capital’s security.

According to details, 480 additional cameras have been installed at various sites to monitor the situation in the city around the clock.

The patrol teams now have 16 new smart cars equipped with the ability to record, process, locate, and operate wireless security protocols, cameras, megaphones, searchlights, first-aid kits, and other cutting-edge technology.

Likewise, a 100-kilometer-long fiber optic cable has been installed, in addition to the configuration of strobe lights, which are really specialized lamps that emit a continuous succession of brief and brilliant flashes of light. Six additional police stations have also been approved and will be built within the next few months.

It was also assured by the relevant departments that no unnecessary checkpoints would be established and that instead, cutting-edge technology would be employed to conduct checks at various locations across the city.

An official further reassured that the government is putting every effort into making Islamabad a safe and secure city. The police stations have been provided with a fresh fleet of high-tech smart cars and the installation of the most recent batch of security cameras makes the police even more vigilant in tracking criminal elements.