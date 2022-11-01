OPPO Launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO recently launched its new phone, OPPO A57, revealing the brand’s latest and most advanced addition to the A-series devices.

From the 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging, dual stereo speakers, and up to 4GB RAM expansion technology to an unmatched entertainment experience, OPPO A57 simply offers the best smartphone experience at only PKR 35,999.

The device offers a superior entertainment experience with its Ultra-Linear Dual Stereo Speaker and 33W SUPERVOOC charging. It ensures a home theatre-like experience for the users.

It improves bass response and increases maximum volume to add impact to movies and games, while the stereo sound field enhances immersion.

The Ultra Volume mode boosts top volume by a further 44% which can help cater to those with hearing impairments, as OPPO is committed to providing technology for the greater good of its users.

Owing to 33W SUPERVOOC, with just a five-minute charge, users can enjoy speaking to their loved ones for 3.17 hours, whereas a 15-minute charge will back up four hours of video streaming and other forms of entertainment on YouTube.

The phone can be charged from 0% to 51% in only 30 minutes. Thanks to OPPO’s SUPERVOOC technology, this device can be fully-charged in only 72 minutes.

Paired with all that, it comes equipped with a massive 5,000mAh long-lasting battery which replenishes more than 51% of the battery in only 30 minutes ensuring utmost usage freedom. A full charge lasts for around 15 hours of YouTube streaming or up to 12.7 days on standby.

The OPPO A57 comes with up to 4GB RAM Expansion (3GB + 4GB), storing all the important memories with care. For the photography enthusiasts out there, the device features an ultra-high resolution 13MP camera with an AI Dual Camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera with AI Portrait.

Moreover, OPPO A57’s 6.56-inch color-rich display makes the viewing experience including games, movies, and photos all the more vivid and captivating, taking immersion to the next level.

ColorOS 12.1 on the device delivers enhanced privacy and performance along with a Super Power Saving Mode that controls CPU speed and activities for the last few percent of charge to last for hours.

Super Nighttime Standby, on the other hand, lowers overnight battery drain to just 2%, enabling users to break free from the need of charging every night.

OPPO A57 comes in two colors – Glowing Green and Glowing Black, combined with the OPPO Glow Design and a 2D Slim and Featherweight Design for a premium-yet-comfortable experience.

The Glowing Green device gives off a fresh and vibrant green color that suits everyone. The super trendy color also comes with transitional internal textures and a flat-edge design, making it look pleasant to the eyes.

Ensuring convenience, the device features a straight middle frame with a side-mounted fingerprint for quicker phone unlocking, with up to five fingerprint options.

OPPO A57 is now available at your nearest retailer. Be it a gift for yourself or a loved one, OPPO A57 is a brilliant choice for a fulfilling everyday experience.