BISE Lahore Launches Online Fee Payment Facility for Students

Students are required to visit and stand in long queues at their nearest bank branches to submit fees for various services of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

However, this is going to change soon as the BISE Lahore has finally announced that it has become live on HBL-1 Bill Solution to facilitate the students.

In an official statement, BISE Lahore said that students/parents can now make payments including fee submission by using any bank application/branch counter by adding “1001145011” before the challan number.

It is to inform you that BISE Lahore is now live on HBL-1 Bill Solution. Now students / parents can pay their fee by using any Bank App / Branch Counter by adding this number “1001145011” before their Challan No. — BISE LAHORE (@biselhrofficial) November 2, 2022

On the other hand, parents and students have lauded BISE Lahore’s move, saying that it will help them save precious time that was wasted while standing in long queues.

Earlier this year in July, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had also integrated an e-payment facility in its job application portal in order to facilitate the candidates.

Previously, aspirants were required to visit their nearest National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch to submit fees for jobs announced by the PPSC.