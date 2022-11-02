Islamabad Likely to Experience Rains This Weekend

AccuWeather, a US-based weather forecasting media company, has predicted that Islamabad is most likely to receive thunderstorms with rain on the 5 and 6 November (Saturday and Sunday).

According to the details, there is an 84 percent chance of thunderstorms and rainfall of up to 25 mm in the federal capital on Saturday and a 57 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday morning as well as light rain with moderate winds at night.

Separately, PakWeather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather stations network, and weather source, has said that Karachi is most likely to experience Autumn rains in mid-November.

On the other hand, it stated that this is only a preliminary observation and the weather conditions may change.

🔴 #Karachirains in Autumn are uncommon but not rare. #Weather Models are hinting towards #Rain in #Karachi from WD during mid of November. This is just an initial observation so should be taken as grain of salt. 🌧️ #Pakweather #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/joxZCXSmMB — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) October 31, 2022

Earlier, PakWeather tweeted that there are growing prospects of the country’s first cold wave of the season between the second and third weeks of this month.

According to the image posted by PakWeather, the northern, southwestern, and northwestern areas of the country will face significant cold weather compared to other parts of the country during this time.