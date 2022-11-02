Govt School Teachers Suspended Over Political and Anti-Pakistan Social Media Posts

Three teachers from Dera Ismail (DI) Khan have been suspended for posting political and anti-state content on social media.

DI Khan District Education Officer (DEO), Masarrat Hussain Baloch, suspended Gulzar Ahmed, a primary school teacher, and Inamullah Rahmani Khel and Izhar Ahmed, both upper secondary school teachers, for making political social media post.

The DEO also requested the Director of Education to take serious action against Senior School Teacher (SST) Ramazan Dhalla of a higher secondary school.

It is pertinent to note that educators who violate the regulations by posting political content on social media are now being monitored.

The public has praised the DEO for sending a positive message by taking steps against teachers engaging in political activity on social media.

Official sources have also stated that any teacher or public servant who engages in politics on social media in the future, will face disciplinary action.

In related news, the federal government has further empowered the Federal Investigation Agency in taking action against misinformation against state agencies on Social Media by amending the FIA Act, allowing it to take action without requiring special permission from the cabinet or warrants, etc.